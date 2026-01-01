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Joo Won Joo Won
Kinoafisha Persons Joo Won

Joo Won

Joo Won

Date of Birth
30 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Good Doctor 7.6
Good Doctor (2013)
Yong Pal 7.3
Yong Pal (2015)
Midnight Photo Studio 7.1
Midnight Photo Studio (2024)

Filmography

Midnight Photo Studio 7.1
Midnight Photo Studio
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Firefighters 6.4
Firefighters Sobanggwan
Action 2024, South Korea
Stealer: The Treasure Keeper 6.3
Stealer: The Treasure Keeper
Comedy, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Carter 5.3
Carter Carter
Action, Thriller 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Alice 6.9
Alice
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi, 2020, South Korea
My Sassy Girl
My Sassy Girl
Comedy, Romantic, History, 2017, South Korea
Yong Pal 7.3
Yong Pal
Crime, Romantic, 2015, South Korea
Good Doctor 7.6
Good Doctor
Drama, Romantic, 2013, South Korea
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