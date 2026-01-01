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Filmography
Joo Won
Joo Won
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joo Won
Joo Won
Joo Won
Date of Birth
30 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Good Doctor
(2013)
7.3
Yong Pal
(2015)
7.1
Midnight Photo Studio
(2024)
Filmography
7.1
Midnight Photo Studio
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
6.4
Firefighters
Sobanggwan
Action
2024, South Korea
6.3
Stealer: The Treasure Keeper
Comedy, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
5.3
Carter
Carter
Action, Thriller
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
Alice
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi,
2020, South Korea
My Sassy Girl
Comedy, Romantic, History,
2017, South Korea
7.3
Yong Pal
Crime, Romantic,
2015, South Korea
7.6
Good Doctor
Drama, Romantic,
2013, South Korea
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