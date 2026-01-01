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About
Filmography
Lee Seong-jae
Lee Seong-jae
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Seong-jae
Lee Seong-jae
Lee Seong-jae
Date of Birth
23 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Princess' Man
(2011)
7.8
Don't Dare to Dream
(2016)
7.7
Gu Family Book
(2013)
Filmography
5.3
Carter
Carter
Action, Thriller
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
7
Eobiseu
Drama, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
5.9
Human, Space, Time and Human
Ingan, gonggan, sigan geurigo ingan / Human, Space, Time and Human
Thriller
2018, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.7
Mirror of the Witch
Drama, Fantasy, History,
2016, South Korea
7.8
Don't Dare to Dream
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
6.7
The King's Face
Drama, Action, History,
2014, South Korea
7.7
Gu Family Book
Drama, Fantasy, History,
2013, South Korea
7.9
The Princess' Man
Drama, Romantic, History,
2011, South Korea
Show more
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