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Lee Seong-jae
Lee Seong-jae Lee Seong-jae
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Seong-jae

Lee Seong-jae

Lee Seong-jae

Date of Birth
23 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Princess' Man 7.9
The Princess' Man (2011)
Don't Dare to Dream 7.8
Don't Dare to Dream (2016)
Gu Family Book 7.7
Gu Family Book (2013)

Filmography

Carter 5.3
Carter Carter
Action, Thriller 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Eobiseu 7
Eobiseu
Drama, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
Human, Space, Time and Human 5.9
Human, Space, Time and Human Ingan, gonggan, sigan geurigo ingan / Human, Space, Time and Human
Thriller 2018, South Korea
Watch trailer
Mirror of the Witch 6.7
Mirror of the Witch
Drama, Fantasy, History, 2016, South Korea
Don't Dare to Dream 7.8
Don't Dare to Dream
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2016, South Korea
The King's Face 6.7
The King's Face
Drama, Action, History, 2014, South Korea
Gu Family Book 7.7
Gu Family Book
Drama, Fantasy, History, 2013, South Korea
The Princess' Man 7.9
The Princess' Man
Drama, Romantic, History, 2011, South Korea
Show more
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