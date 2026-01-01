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About
Filmography
Yoo Jae-myeong
Yoo Jae-myeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoo Jae-myeong
Yoo Jae-myeong
Yoo Jae-myeong
Date of Birth
3 June 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
Itaewon Class
(2020)
8.3
Bimilui Soop
(2017)
8.3
Binsenjo
(2021)
Filmography
Love Me
Drama, ,
2025, South Korea
6.6
Uncle Samsik
Drama, History,
2024, South Korea
6.4
Seeking the King
Wangeul Chajaseo
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, South Korea
6.4
Firefighters
Sobanggwan
Action
2024, South Korea
6.3
Harbin
Haeolbin
Action, Biography, Crime
2024, South Korea
7.1
Dojeok: kalui sori
Action, Romantic, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
7.3
The Sound of Magic
Drama, Fantasy, Music,
2022, South Korea
7.4
Insaoideo
Drama, Action, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
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