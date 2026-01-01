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Yoo Jae-myeong
Yoo Jae-myeong Yoo Jae-myeong
Kinoafisha Persons Yoo Jae-myeong

Yoo Jae-myeong

Yoo Jae-myeong

Date of Birth
3 June 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Itaewon Class 8.6
Itaewon Class (2020)
Bimilui Soop 8.3
Bimilui Soop (2017)
Binsenjo 8.3
Binsenjo (2021)

Filmography

Love Me
Love Me
Drama, , 2025, South Korea
Uncle Samsik 6.6
Uncle Samsik
Drama, History, 2024, South Korea
6.4
Seeking the King Wangeul Chajaseo
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, South Korea
Firefighters 6.4
Firefighters Sobanggwan
Action 2024, South Korea
Harbin 6.3
Harbin Haeolbin
Action, Biography, Crime 2024, South Korea
Dojeok: kalui sori 7.1
Dojeok: kalui sori
Action, Romantic, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
The Sound of Magic 7.3
The Sound of Magic
Drama, Fantasy, Music, 2022, South Korea
Insaoideo 7.4
Insaoideo
Drama, Action, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
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