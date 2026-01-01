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Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy
Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy

Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy

Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy

Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Selfiemania 7.1
Selfiemania (2022)
Legendy o Kruge 6.5
Legendy o Kruge (2013)
Newcomer 6.1
Newcomer (2022)

Filmography

Selfiemania 7.1
Selfiemania Selfiemania
Comedy, Family 2022, Italy / Austria / Russia / USA
Watch trailer
Newcomer 6.1
Newcomer Новенький
Drama 2022, Russia
Kolokol nadezhdy
Kolokol nadezhdy
Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Verni menya
Verni menya
Romantic 2015, Russia
Legendy o Kruge 6.5
Legendy o Kruge
Drama 2013, Russia
Iskateli priklyucheniy 4
Iskateli priklyucheniy Iskateli priklyucheniy
Adventure, Comedy 2012, Russia
A mama luchshe! 2
A mama luchshe! A mama luchshe!
Romantic, Comedy 2010, Russia
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