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Filmography
Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy
Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy
Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy
Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhniy
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Selfiemania
(2022)
6.5
Legendy o Kruge
(2013)
6.1
Newcomer
(2022)
Filmography
7.1
Selfiemania
Selfiemania
Comedy, Family
2022, Italy / Austria / Russia / USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Newcomer
Новенький
Drama
2022, Russia
Kolokol nadezhdy
Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Verni menya
Romantic
2015, Russia
6.5
Legendy o Kruge
Drama
2013, Russia
4
Iskateli priklyucheniy
Iskateli priklyucheniy
Adventure, Comedy
2012, Russia
2
A mama luchshe!
A mama luchshe!
Romantic, Comedy
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
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