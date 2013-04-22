Menu
Stills
Cast and roles
Legendy o Kruge (2013 - 2013)
Legendy o Kruge
18+
Drama
Production year
2013
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
Первый канал
Runtime
3 hours 20 minutes
TV series description
A series about the life and death of the performer of the Russian chanson Mikhail Krug.
Cast
Cast
Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhnyy
Ivan Dobronravov
Sergey Gazarov
Vladimir Zaytsev
Olga Smirnova
Aleksandr Domogarov
Series rating
0.0
0
vote
6.6
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2013,
4 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
