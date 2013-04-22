Menu
Russian
Legendy o Kruge poster
1 poster
Legendy o Kruge

Legendy o Kruge (2013 - 2013)

Legendy o Kruge 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

A series about the life and death of the performer of the Russian chanson Mikhail Krug.

Cast
Yuriy Kuznetsov-Taezhnyy
Ivan Dobronravov
Sergey Gazarov
Vladimir Zaytsev
Olga Smirnova
Aleksandr Domogarov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Legendy o Kruge - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
