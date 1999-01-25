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Filmography
Norihei Miki
Norihei Miki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norihei Miki
Norihei Miki
Norihei Miki
Date of Birth
11 April 1924
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 January 1999
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
The Ballad of Narayama
(1983)
7.3
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko
(1994)
Filmography
7.3
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko
Family, Animation, Drama, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Anime
1994, Japan
Watch trailer
7.9
The Ballad of Narayama
Narayama bushikô
Drama
1983, Japan
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