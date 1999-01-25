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Norihei Miki Norihei Miki
Kinoafisha Persons Norihei Miki

Norihei Miki

Norihei Miki

Date of Birth
11 April 1924
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 January 1999
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Ballad of Narayama 7.9
The Ballad of Narayama (1983)
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko 7.3
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko (1994)

Filmography

Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko 7.3
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko
Family, Animation, Drama, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Anime 1994, Japan
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The Ballad of Narayama 7.9
The Ballad of Narayama Narayama bushikô
Drama 1983, Japan
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