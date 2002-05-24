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Nijiko Kiyokawa Nijiko Kiyokawa
Kinoafisha Persons Nijiko Kiyokawa

Nijiko Kiyokawa

Nijiko Kiyokawa

Date of Birth
24 November 1912
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
24 May 2002
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

The Ballad of Narayama 7.9
The Ballad of Narayama (1983)
The Lower Depths 7.3
The Lower Depths (1957)
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko 7.3
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko (1994)

Filmography

Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko 7.3
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko
Family, Animation, Drama, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Anime 1994, Japan
Watch trailer
The Ballad of Narayama 7.9
The Ballad of Narayama Narayama bushikô
Drama 1983, Japan
The Lower Depths 7.3
The Lower Depths Donzoko
Drama 1957, Japan
The Teahouse of the August Moon 6.7
The Teahouse of the August Moon The Teahouse of the August Moon
Comedy 1956, USA
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