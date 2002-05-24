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Filmography
Nijiko Kiyokawa
Nijiko Kiyokawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nijiko Kiyokawa
Nijiko Kiyokawa
Nijiko Kiyokawa
Date of Birth
24 November 1912
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
24 May 2002
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.9
The Ballad of Narayama
(1983)
7.3
The Lower Depths
(1957)
7.3
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko
(1994)
Filmography
7.3
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko
Heisei tanuki gassen pompoko
Family, Animation, Drama, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Anime
1994, Japan
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7.9
The Ballad of Narayama
Narayama bushikô
Drama
1983, Japan
7.3
The Lower Depths
Donzoko
Drama
1957, Japan
6.7
The Teahouse of the August Moon
The Teahouse of the August Moon
Comedy
1956, USA
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