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Ashley Johnson
Ashley Johnson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashley Johnson
Ashley Johnson
Ashley Johnson
Date of Birth
9 August 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina
(2022)
8.3
The Killing
(2011)
8.3
The Avengers
(2012)
Filmography
Among Us
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
Mighty Nein
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, USA
8.2
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror
2023, USA
8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.7
Close Enough
Comedy, Animation
2020, USA
8.1
Infinity Train
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective, Animation
2019, USA
7.8
Masters of Sex
Drama, Romantic, History
2013, USA
8.3
The Avengers
The Avengers
Action
2012, USA
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