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Ashley Johnson
Ashley Johnson Ashley Johnson
Kinoafisha Persons Ashley Johnson

Ashley Johnson

Ashley Johnson

Date of Birth
9 August 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Legend of Vox Machina 8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)
The Killing 8.3
The Killing (2011)
The Avengers 8.3
The Avengers (2012)

Filmography

Among Us
Among Us
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Mighty Nein
Mighty Nein
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
The Last of Us 8.2
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror 2023, USA
The Legend of Vox Machina 8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2022, USA
Close Enough 7.7
Close Enough
Comedy, Animation 2020, USA
Infinity Train 8.1
Infinity Train
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective, Animation 2019, USA
Masters of Sex 7.8
Masters of Sex
Drama, Romantic, History 2013, USA
The Avengers 8.3
The Avengers The Avengers
Action 2012, USA
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