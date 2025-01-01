Menu
Awards and nominations of Ashley Johnson

Awards and nominations of Ashley Johnson
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Performer
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Performer
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Performer in a Leading Role
Nominee
