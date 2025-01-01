Menu
Ashley Johnson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ashley Johnson
Ashley Johnson
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Performer
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Performer
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021
Performer in a Leading Role
Nominee
