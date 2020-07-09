A comedic look at a couple who face various problems in their everyday life and try to cope with the challenges of adulthood. Millennial parents, along with their six-year-old daughter and lazy friends, constantly find themselves in different predicaments. The characters are no longer eighteen, but they still refuse to say goodbye to their inner child. By refusing to grow up, the couple turns any routine task - whether it's difficulties at work or a parent-teacher meeting - into an incredible adventure. Close Enough.

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