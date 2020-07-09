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Kinoafisha TV Shows Close Enough

Close Enough (2020 - …)

Close Enough 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 22 minutes
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 16 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

A comedic look at a couple who face various problems in their everyday life and try to cope with the challenges of adulthood. Millennial parents, along with their six-year-old daughter and lazy friends, constantly find themselves in different predicaments. The characters are no longer eighteen, but they still refuse to say goodbye to their inner child. By refusing to grow up, the couple turns any routine task - whether it's difficulties at work or a parent-teacher meeting - into an incredible adventure. Close Enough.
Close Enough - Trailer season 3
Close Enough  Trailer season 3
Cast Characters
Creator
J.G. Quintel
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Jason Mantzoukas
Jason Mantzoukas Alex
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks Pearle
Kimiko Glenn
Kimiko Glenn Bridgette
Jessica DiCicco
Jessica DiCicco Candice
J.G. Quintel Josh
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the Animation genre  In series of USA  In series of 2020 
Seasons
Close Enough - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 15 episodes
 
Close Enough - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 16 episodes
 
Close Enough - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 15 episodes
 
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