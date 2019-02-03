"Hanna" is a multi-series dramatic show developed by the streaming platform Amazon. The plot focuses on a girl named Hanna, who has lived in the forest somewhere in Poland since she was young. Her upbringing was taken care of by a former mercenary named Erik - a rough and ruthless man who taught the girl everything he knows. Thanks to her survival lessons, the girl excels in any situation. However, her desire to explore the outside world eventually takes over - Hanna escapes from her guardian and tries to discover who she really is and what her purpose is.

