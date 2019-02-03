Menu
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hanna

Hanna (2019 - …)

Hanna 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 53 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 19 hours 26 minutes

TV series description

"Hanna" is a multi-series dramatic show developed by the streaming platform Amazon. The plot focuses on a girl named Hanna, who has lived in the forest somewhere in Poland since she was young. Her upbringing was taken care of by a former mercenary named Erik - a rough and ruthless man who taught the girl everything he knows. Thanks to her survival lessons, the girl excels in any situation. However, her desire to explore the outside world eventually takes over - Hanna escapes from her guardian and tries to discover who she really is and what her purpose is.
Ханна - trailer третьего сезона
Hanna  trailer третьего сезона
David Farr
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney John Carmichael
Noah Taylor
Noah Taylor Dr. Roland Kunek
Joel Kinnaman
Joel Kinnaman Erik Heller
Mireille Enos
Mireille Enos Marissa Wiegler
Esmé Creed-Miles Hanna
7.6
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Hanna - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Hanna - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
Hanna - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 6 episodes
 
No reviews
Stills
