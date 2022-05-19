Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Great Britain, USA / Drama / 18+
6.8
Synopsis
Ali is a young Tunisian who dreams of a better life and ekes out a lonely existence selling contraband oil on the black market. When his father dies, he is forced to care for his two younger sisters who have been left to their own devices in a house from which they will soon be evicted. As he wrestles with the sudden weight of responsibility and the injustices he faces, anger and indignation stir within Ali – that of a generation still fighting to be heard more than a decade after the revolution…