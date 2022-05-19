Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Harka
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Harka
6.8

Harka

, 2022
Harka
Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Great Britain, USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Harka
6.8

Synopsis

Ali is a young Tunisian who dreams of a better life and ekes out a lonely existence selling contraband oil on the black market. When his father dies, he is forced to care for his two younger sisters who have been left to their own devices in a house from which they will soon be evicted. As he wrestles with the sudden weight of responsibility and the injustices he faces, anger and indignation stir within Ali – that of a generation still fighting to be heard more than a decade after the revolution…

Cast

Adam Bessa
Adam Bessa
Najib Allagui
Salima Maatoug
Ikbal Harbi
Khaled Brahem
Hsouna Heni
Director Lotfy Nathan
Writer Lotfy Nathan
Composer Eli Keszler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France / Germany / Luxembourg / Saudi Arabia / Tunisia / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 2 November 2022
World premiere 19 May 2022
Release date
2 November 2022 France
28 April 2023 Spain
Budget €810,000
Worldwide Gross $1,688
Production Cinenovo, Kodiak Pictures, Spacemaker Productions
Also known as
Harqah, Harka, Avant le Printemps, Before Spring, Before the Spring, Bouazizi, Contra, До весны, 燃起希望之火

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more