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Nadezhda Bakhtina
Nadezhda Bakhtina Nadezhda Bakhtina
Kinoafisha Persons Nadezhda Bakhtina

Nadezhda Bakhtina

Nadezhda Bakhtina

Date of Birth
14 August 1979 Birthday in 3 day(s)
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Lyubov preodoleet vse 7.8
Lyubov preodoleet vse (2023)
Selskiy detektiv 7.4
Selskiy detektiv (2019)
Koroleva igry 6.8
Koroleva igry (2014)

Filmography

Chuzhaya oshibka
Chuzhaya oshibka
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Cvet granata 6.1
Cvet granata
Romantic 2024, Turkey/Russia
Lyubov preodoleet vse 7.8
Lyubov preodoleet vse
Romantic 2023, Russia
Perevorot
Perevorot
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Ya tebya ne boyus!
Ya tebya ne boyus!
Romantic, 2022, Russia
Vybiraya sebya
Vybiraya sebya
Romantic, 2019, Russia
Selskiy detektiv 7.4
Selskiy detektiv
Romantic, Detective 2019, Russia
Svidetelstvo o rozhdenii
Svidetelstvo o rozhdenii
Romantic, Crime, 2017, Russia
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