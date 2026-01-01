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Filmography
Nadezhda Bakhtina
Nadezhda Bakhtina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadezhda Bakhtina
Nadezhda Bakhtina
Nadezhda Bakhtina
Date of Birth
14 August 1979
Birthday in 3 day(s)
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Lyubov preodoleet vse
(2023)
7.4
Selskiy detektiv
(2019)
6.8
Koroleva igry
(2014)
Filmography
Chuzhaya oshibka
Romantic,
2025, Russia
6.1
Cvet granata
Romantic
2024, Turkey/Russia
7.8
Lyubov preodoleet vse
Romantic
2023, Russia
Perevorot
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Ya tebya ne boyus!
Romantic,
2022, Russia
Vybiraya sebya
Romantic,
2019, Russia
7.4
Selskiy detektiv
Romantic, Detective
2019, Russia
Svidetelstvo o rozhdenii
Romantic, Crime,
2017, Russia
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