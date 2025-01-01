Menu
Aleksey Ovsyannikov
Date of Birth
20 July 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
9.7
Selskiy detektiv
(2019)
6.7
The Scythian
(2017)
6.4
Chagall-Malevich
(2013)
Filmography
11
Actor
14
Polozhenie veshchej
Comedy
2025, Russia
Galka
Romantic
2024, Russia
Lyubov preodoleet vse
Romantic
2023, Russia
Pleylist volontera
Drama
2023, Russia
Parmskie fialki
Romantic
2023, Russia
Svadebnyy marsh
Romantic
2022, Russia
Chuzhaya semya
Romantic
2022, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Bloggger
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
9.7
Selskiy detektiv
Romantic, Detective
2019, Russia
Versia
Detective
2018, Russia
5.1
Tanks for Stalin
Tanki
Biography, War, History
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
The Scythian
Skif
Drama, History, Fantasy
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Kamennoe serdce
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
6.4
Chagall-Malevich
Chagall - Malevich
History, Biography
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
