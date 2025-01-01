Aleksey Ovsyannikov

Menu
Date of Birth
20 July 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Selskiy detektiv 9.7
Selskiy detektiv (2019)
The Scythian 6.7
The Scythian (2017)
Chagall-Malevich 6.4
Chagall-Malevich (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 14 Films 3 TV Shows 11 Actor 14
Polozhenie veshchej
Polozhenie veshchej
Comedy 2025, Russia
Galka
Galka
Romantic 2024, Russia
Lyubov preodoleet vse
Lyubov preodoleet vse
Romantic 2023, Russia
Pleylist volontera
Pleylist volontera
Drama 2023, Russia
Parmskie fialki
Parmskie fialki
Romantic 2023, Russia
Svadebnyy marsh
Svadebnyy marsh
Romantic 2022, Russia
Chuzhaya semya
Chuzhaya semya
Romantic 2022, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Bloggger
Vyzhivshie: Bloggger
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
Selskiy detektiv 9.7
Selskiy detektiv
Romantic, Detective 2019, Russia
Versia
Versia
Detective 2018, Russia
Tanks for Stalin 5.1
Tanks for Stalin Tanki
Biography, War, History 2018, Russia
The Scythian 6.7
The Scythian Skif
Drama, History, Fantasy 2017, Russia
Kamennoe serdce
Kamennoe serdce
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Chagall-Malevich 6.4
Chagall-Malevich Chagall - Malevich
History, Biography 2013, Russia
