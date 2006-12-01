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Poster of Pushkin: The Last Duel
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Pushkin: The Last Duel
6.6

Pushkin: The Last Duel

, 2006
Pushkin. The Last Duel
Russia / Drama, History, Biography / 18+
Poster of Pushkin: The Last Duel
6.6

Cast

Sergey Bezrukov
Sergey Bezrukov
Anna Snatkina
Anna Snatkina
Yulian Makarov
Boris Plotnikov
Boris Plotnikov
Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Director Natalya Bondarchuk
Writer Natalya Bondarchuk
Composer Ivan Burlyaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 11 September 2021
World premiere 1 December 2006
Release date
1 December 2006 Russia
3 December 2006 Belarus
3 December 2006 Kazakhstan
3 December 2006 Ukraine
Production Zhakarovskii Blagotvoritel'nyi Pushkinskii fond "Istoki"
Also known as
Pushkin: Poslednyaya duel, O escândalo Pushkin, Pushkin: The Last Duel, Puškinas. Paskutinė dvikova, Puszkin: Ostatni pojedynek, Пушкин: Последняя дуэль

Film rating

6.6
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5.8 IMDb
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