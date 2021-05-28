"Panic" is a new American TV series in the genre of suspenseful drama. The show was produced by the streaming platform Amazon. The story revolves around forty-seven high school graduates from a small provincial town. Each of them dreams of leaving the backwater they were born and raised in, but it's not that simple. The main characters must participate in a highly dangerous and risky survival competition, the winner of which will receive a large cash prize. This reward will not only allow them to leave the town but also create a happy existence for themselves somewhere in the capital.

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