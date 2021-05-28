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Kinoafisha TV Shows Panic

Panic (2021 - …)

Panic 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Panic" is a new American TV series in the genre of suspenseful drama. The show was produced by the streaming platform Amazon. The story revolves around forty-seven high school graduates from a small provincial town. Each of them dreams of leaving the backwater they were born and raised in, but it's not that simple. The main characters must participate in a highly dangerous and risky survival competition, the winner of which will receive a large cash prize. This reward will not only allow them to leave the town but also create a happy existence for themselves somewhere in the capital.
Panic - Trailer season 1
Panic  Trailer season 1
Cast
Cast
Enrique Murciano
Enrique Murciano
David W. Thompson
Jessica Sula
Jessica Sula
Todd Williams
Todd Williams
Olivia Welch
Olivia Welch
Mike Faist
Mike Faist
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Panic - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
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