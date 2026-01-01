Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Touched with Fire
Touched with Fire
Touched with Fire
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
Two young poets with bipolar disorder begin a highly passionate, volatile relationship that threatens both their futures.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2015
Worldwide Gross
$146,487
Production
40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks
Also known as
Touched with Fire, Ateşle Oynayanlar, Dotknięci ogniem, LoucaMente, Mania Days, Tocados Pelo Fogo, Τα δύο πρόσωπα του έρωτα, Прикосновение огнём
Director
Paul Dalio
Cast
Katie Holmes
Luke Kirby
Christine Lahti
Griffin Dunne
Annie Golden
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Marco
Van Gogh. Top member of the Bipolar Club. You see this?
Nurse Amy
Yes, it's beautiful!
Marco
You know why?
Nurse Amy
Why?
Marco
Because it's the painting of the sky he saw from his sanitarium window when he was manic.
Nurse Amy
Really?
Marco
Yeah. You don't believe me, go look it up.
Nurse Amy
I believe you.
Marco
Well, when you go out tonight, and you look at the sky and you see how dull it is, think about if you would've medicated Van Gogh!
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree