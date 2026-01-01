Menu
Poster of Touched with Fire
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Touched with Fire

Touched with Fire

Touched with Fire 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Two young poets with bipolar disorder begin a highly passionate, volatile relationship that threatens both their futures.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2015
Worldwide Gross $146,487
Production 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks
Also known as
Touched with Fire, Ateşle Oynayanlar, Dotknięci ogniem, LoucaMente, Mania Days, Tocados Pelo Fogo, Τα δύο πρόσωπα του έρωτα, Прикосновение огнём
Director
Paul Dalio
Cast
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
Luke Kirby
Luke Kirby
Christine Lahti
Griffin Dunne
Griffin Dunne
Annie Golden
Annie Golden
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Marco Van Gogh. Top member of the Bipolar Club. You see this?
Nurse Amy Yes, it's beautiful!
Marco You know why?
Nurse Amy Why?
Marco Because it's the painting of the sky he saw from his sanitarium window when he was manic.
Nurse Amy Really?
Marco Yeah. You don't believe me, go look it up.
Nurse Amy I believe you.
Marco Well, when you go out tonight, and you look at the sky and you see how dull it is, think about if you would've medicated Van Gogh!
