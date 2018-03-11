Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Deception poster
Deception poster
Deception poster
Deception poster
Deception poster
Deception poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Deception

Deception (2018 - 2018)

Deception 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Deception" is an American crime drama series that tells the story of illusionist Cameron Black. Black's career is destroyed, as is the life of his twin brother Jonathan, after a car accident lands Jonathan in prison, accused of killing a passenger. However, one strange detail that the prosecutors didn't take seriously haunts the illusionist: the girl in Jonathan's car had heterochromia, while the eyes of the real victim were the same color. Cameron believes that his brother was framed, but who could have done it? One day, the illusionist sees a news report on TV about a failed FBI operation: the feds let a notorious mobster escape. It becomes clear to Black that the criminal was aided in his escape by a master of illusion, just like himself. Cameron approaches the FBI with a proposal to collaborate - if successful, it may lead to a review of Jonathan's case. The feds, including agent Kay Daniels, don't take the magician seriously - until his theories prove to be true. As Cameron Black helps the FBI unravel complex cases, he begins to uncover the trail of a mysterious stranger who framed his brother...
Cast Characters
Creator
Chris Fedak
Chris Fedak
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Vinnie Jones
Vinnie Jones Gunter Gustafsen
Justin Chon
Justin Chon Jordan Kwon
Laila Robins
Laila Robins FBI Agent Deakins
Amaury Nolasco
Amaury Nolasco FBI Agent Mike Alvarez
Ilfenesh Hadera
Ilfenesh Hadera FBI Agent Kay Daniels
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Deception - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Киноафиша.инфо 30 April 2025, 22:51
Очень интересно было прочесть ваш отзыв, спасибо большое ☺️
Weteran Mc 9 April 2025, 02:10
"Иллюзия" - американский сериал, состоящий из 13 серий, повествует о братьях-близнецах - знаменитых иллюзионистах.
Когда таинственная… Read more…
Reviews Write review
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more