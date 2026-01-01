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Michael Morris
Michael Morris
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Morris
Michael Morris
Michael Morris
Date of Birth
30 March 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Director
Popular Films
8.9
Better Call Saul
(2015)
8.5
House of Cards
(2013)
8.2
Animal Kingdom
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
2027
2025
2023
2022
2020
2019
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2006
All
18
Films
3
TV Shows
15
Director
18
Producer
1
The Nightingale
The Nightingale
Drama, War, History
2027, USA
7
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Extrapolations
Comedy, Drama, Detective,
2023, USA
7.1
To Leslie
To Leslie
Drama
2022, USA
7.4
Locke & Key
Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2020, USA
7.3
For All Mankind
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
7.4
13 Reasons Why
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
7.9
Preacher
Drama, Detective, Fantasy, Horror
2016, USA
8.2
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
7.7
Billions
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
7.6
Bloodline
Drama, Thriller
2015, USA
8.9
Better Call Saul
Drama, Crime
2015, USA
8.1
Kingdom
Drama, Family, Sport
2014, USA
8
Halt and Catch Fire
Drama
2014, USA
7
Betrayal
Drama, Crime
2013, USA
8.5
House of Cards
Drama, Thriller
2013, USA
7.8
Shameless
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2011, USA
7.5
Brothers & Sisters
Drama
2006, USA
News about Michael Morris’s private life
'Mad About the Boy' Delivers Strong Numbers, Becoming Working Title's Biggest Post-Pandemic Release
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