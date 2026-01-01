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Michael Morris
Michael Morris Michael Morris
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Morris

Michael Morris

Michael Morris

Date of Birth
30 March 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Director

Popular Films

Better Call Saul 8.9
Better Call Saul (2015)
House of Cards 8.5
House of Cards (2013)
Animal Kingdom 8.2
Animal Kingdom (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Nightingale
The Nightingale The Nightingale
Drama, War, History 2027, USA
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy 7
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Extrapolations 6.1
Extrapolations
Comedy, Drama, Detective, 2023, USA
To Leslie 7.1
To Leslie To Leslie
Drama 2022, USA
Locke & Key 7.4
Locke & Key
Drama, Fantasy, Detective 2020, USA
For All Mankind 7.3
For All Mankind
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
13 Reasons Why 7.4
13 Reasons Why
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
Preacher 7.9
Preacher
Drama, Detective, Fantasy, Horror 2016, USA
Animal Kingdom 8.2
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Billions 7.7
Billions
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Bloodline 7.6
Bloodline
Drama, Thriller 2015, USA
Better Call Saul 8.9
Better Call Saul
Drama, Crime 2015, USA
Kingdom 8.1
Kingdom
Drama, Family, Sport 2014, USA
Halt and Catch Fire 8
Halt and Catch Fire
Drama 2014, USA
Betrayal 7
Betrayal
Drama, Crime 2013, USA
House of Cards 8.5
House of Cards
Drama, Thriller 2013, USA
Shameless 7.8
Shameless
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2011, USA
Brothers & Sisters 7.5
Brothers & Sisters
Drama 2006, USA
News about Michael Morris’s private life
Still from the film 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'
'Mad About the Boy' Delivers Strong Numbers, Becoming Working Title's Biggest Post-Pandemic Release
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