Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kingdom poster
Kingdom poster
Kingdom poster
Ratings
6.9 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kingdom

Kingdom (2014 - 2017)

Kingdom 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Audience Network
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Kingdom" is a multi-part sports drama that tells the story of the rise and fall of participants in mixed martial arts fights. The action revolves around the couple Alvi and Lisa, who together open a gym that trains future champions in MMA. However, things are not going well for them - all hope is placed on their eldest son, who has the potential to become an excellent fighter. The younger son also trains at the gym, but he has major drug problems. Because of his destructive addiction, he severely damages his relationships with his family. The situation changes when Lisa's ex-boyfriend, Ryan, returns to Los Angeles. Many years ago, he was a legend in the octagon but ruined his career because of drugs. Alvi wants Ryan to become his new coach.
Cast Characters
Creator
Byron Balasco
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Jonathan Tucker
Jonathan Tucker Jay Kulina
Frank Grillo
Frank Grillo Alvey Kulina
Joanna Going
Joanna Going Christina Kulina
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas Nate Kulina
Kiele Sanchez
Kiele Sanchez Lisa Prince
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Kingdom - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 10 episodes
 
Kingdom - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 20 episodes
 
Kingdom - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more