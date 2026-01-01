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Lev L. Spiro
Lev L. Spiro Lev L. Spiro
Kinoafisha Persons Lev L. Spiro

Lev L. Spiro

Lev L. Spiro

Occupation
Director, Actor

Popular Films

Arrested Development 8.3
Arrested Development (2003)
Modern Family 8.3
Modern Family (2009)
Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)

Filmography

Insatiable 6.3
Insatiable
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
The Tick 7.3
The Tick
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Sapphire Blue 6.6
Sapphire Blue Saphirblau
Fantasy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Drama 2014, Germany
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Betas 6.7
Betas
Comedy 2013, USA
Orange Is the New Black 8.1
Orange Is the New Black
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2013, USA
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 7.4
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
Comedy 2012, USA
Jane by Design 7.2
Jane by Design
Drama, Comedy 2012, USA
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta! 4.4
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta! Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2012, USA
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