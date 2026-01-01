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About
Lev L. Spiro
Lev L. Spiro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lev L. Spiro
Lev L. Spiro
Lev L. Spiro
Occupation
Director, Actor
Popular Films
8.3
Arrested Development
(2003)
8.3
Modern Family
(2009)
8.3
Psych
(2006)
Filmography
6.3
Insatiable
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
7.3
The Tick
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
6.6
Sapphire Blue
Saphirblau
Fantasy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Drama
2014, Germany
Watch trailer
6.7
Betas
Comedy
2013, USA
8.1
Orange Is the New Black
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2013, USA
7.4
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
Comedy
2012, USA
7.2
Jane by Design
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
4.4
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2012, USA
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