Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Tick poster
The Tick poster
The Tick poster
The Tick poster
Ratings
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Tick

The Tick (2016 - 2019)

The Tick 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 11 hours 0 minute

TV series description

At the center of the comedic adventure series "The Tick" is a bright-eyed fighter against evil named Tick. Among his comrades, he has earned a reputation as the most honest and successful superhero. Tick effortlessly leaps across the rooftops of tall buildings. He possesses great natural strength and fearlessness, never accepting defeat and understanding the meaning of honor and dignity. He frequently finds himself rescuing a loser named Arthur, whose parents have become victims of a villain known as Terror.
Тик - trailer второго сезона
The Tick  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Ben Edlund
Ben Edlund
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Jackie Earle Haley
Jackie Earle Haley The Terror
Brendan Hines
Brendan Hines Superian
Scott Speiser
Scott Speiser Overkill
Griffin Newman
Griffin Newman Arthur Everest
Yara Martinez
Yara Martinez Ms. Lint
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Tick - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 12 episodes
 
The Tick - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more