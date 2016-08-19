At the center of the comedic adventure series "The Tick" is a bright-eyed fighter against evil named Tick. Among his comrades, he has earned a reputation as the most honest and successful superhero. Tick effortlessly leaps across the rooftops of tall buildings. He possesses great natural strength and fearlessness, never accepting defeat and understanding the meaning of honor and dignity. He frequently finds himself rescuing a loser named Arthur, whose parents have become victims of a villain known as Terror.

Expand