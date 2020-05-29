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Kinoafisha TV Shows Central Park

Central Park (2020 - 2022)

Central Park 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV
Runtime 16 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"Central Park" is an original animated project by Apple TV+ with elements of a musical. The series tells the story of Owen, the caretaker of Central Park, and his family. Wealthy Bitsy Brandenham, who grew to hate the park after her dog got lost there, not only intends to buy the park but also get rid of it. While Owen, who is aware of the threat hanging over the park, tries to continue doing his job well, his wife Paige takes on a journalistic investigation that is meant to thwart Bitsy's plans.
Central Park - Trailer season 3
Central Park  Trailer season 3
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Molly Tillerman, Molly Tillerman
Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess Cole Tillerman
Daveed Diggs
Daveed Diggs Helen
Josh Gad
Josh Gad Birdie
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn Paige Hunter
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. Owen Tillerman
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In series of USA  In series of 2020 
Seasons
Central Park - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Central Park - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 16 episodes
 
Central Park - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 13 episodes
 
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soundtrack Central Park
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