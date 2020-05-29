"Central Park" is an original animated project by Apple TV+ with elements of a musical. The series tells the story of Owen, the caretaker of Central Park, and his family. Wealthy Bitsy Brandenham, who grew to hate the park after her dog got lost there, not only intends to buy the park but also get rid of it. While Owen, who is aware of the threat hanging over the park, tries to continue doing his job well, his wife Paige takes on a journalistic investigation that is meant to thwart Bitsy's plans.

Expand