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6.8
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Karma
6.8
Karma
, 2026
Karma
France / Thriller
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6.8
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Karma
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Synopsis
In a village in northern Spain, Jeanne tries to rebuild her life with Daniel, who knows nothing about her troubled past. One day, Jeanne's six-year-old godson mysteriously disappears and Jeanne becomes the main suspect.
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Cast
Marion Cotillard
Jeanne
Leonardo Sbaraglia
Daniel
Luis Zahera
Vasquez
Denis Menochet
Marc
Hugo Trophardy
Thomas
Ferran Font
Manager criée
Anne Le Forestier
Alain Blazquez
Jean
Stivell Pérot
L'epiciere
Vincent Treguier
Vincent Favre
Maite Bassa
Policier procès verbal
Director
Guillaume Canet
Writer
Guillaume Canet
,
Simon Jacquet
Composer
Maxim Nucci
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
2 hours 29 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
15 May 2026
Release date
21 October 2026
France
4 April 2027
Spain
Production
Caneo Films, Iconoclast, M6 Films
Also known as
Karma
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Film rating
6.8
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votes
6.6
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