Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Karma
6.8
Karma - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Karma
6.8

Karma

, 2026
Karma
France / Thriller
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Karma
6.8
Going 0
Not going 0
Karma - Teaser
Karma  Teaser

Synopsis

In a village in northern Spain, Jeanne tries to rebuild her life with Daniel, who knows nothing about her troubled past. One day, Jeanne's six-year-old godson mysteriously disappears and Jeanne becomes the main suspect.

Cast

Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
Jeanne
Leonardo Sbaraglia
Leonardo Sbaraglia
Daniel
Luis Zahera
Luis Zahera
Vasquez
Denis Menochet
Denis Menochet
Marc
Hugo Trophardy
Thomas
Ferran Font
Manager criée
Anne Le Forestier
Alain Blazquez
Jean
Stivell Pérot
L'epiciere
Vincent Treguier
Vincent Favre
Maite Bassa
Policier procès verbal
Director Guillaume Canet
Writer Guillaume Canet, Simon Jacquet
Composer Maxim Nucci
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 29 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 May 2026
Release date
21 October 2026 France
4 April 2027 Spain
Production Caneo Films, Iconoclast, M6 Films
Also known as
Karma

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Karma - Teaser
Karma Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more