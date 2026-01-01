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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexey Gavrilov
Alexey Gavrilov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexey Gavrilov
Alexey Gavrilov
Alexey Gavrilov
Date of Birth
6 August 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
(2026)
Tickets
6.5
Postuchis v moyu Tver
(2024)
5.0
SashaTanya
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2024
2013
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
6.7
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.5
Postuchis v moyu Tver
Postuchis v moyu Tver
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
5
SashaTanya
Comedy
2013, Russia
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