Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleks Le Aleks Le
Kinoafisha Persons Aleks Le

Aleks Le

Aleks Le

Date of Birth
12 March 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Solo Leveling 9.8
Solo Leveling (2024)
Mashle: Magic and Muscles 9.1
Mashle: Magic and Muscles (2023)
Ne Zha 7.7
Ne Zha (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 3 TV Shows 4 Actor 7
Solo Leveling 9.8
Solo Leveling
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan/South Korea
Secret Level
Secret Level
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Mashle: Magic and Muscles 9.1
Mashle: Magic and Muscles
Anime, Action, Comedy 2023, Japan
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
Comedy, Children's 2022, USA
Moonbound 6.1
Moonbound Moonbound
Animation, Family 2021, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon 7.4
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, Brazil / Canada / China / France / South Korea
Ne Zha 7.7
Ne Zha Nezha: Mo tong jiang shi
Action, Adventure, Animation 2019, China
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more