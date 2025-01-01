Menu
Aleks Le
Aleks Le
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleks Le
Aleks Le
Aleks Le
Date of Birth
12 March 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
9.8
Solo Leveling
(2024)
9.1
Mashle: Magic and Muscles
(2023)
7.7
Ne Zha
(2019)
Filmography
7
9.8
Solo Leveling
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan/South Korea
Secret Level
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2024, USA
9.1
Mashle: Magic and Muscles
Anime, Action, Comedy
2023, Japan
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
Comedy, Children's
2022, USA
6.1
Moonbound
Moonbound
Animation, Family
2021, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
7.4
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, Brazil / Canada / China / France / South Korea
7.7
Ne Zha
Nezha: Mo tong jiang shi
Action, Adventure, Animation
2019, China
