Over the course of a thousand years, the Vikings have made a name for themselves and earned a reputation as a powerful clan always ready to accept a challenge on the battlefield. Torfinn, the son of one of the greatest warriors among the Vikings, spends his youth on the battlefield, honing his combat skills and perfecting his abilities. The main character is consumed by a thirst for revenge. He dreams of finding those responsible for his father's death and exacting vengeance. Torfinn sets off on a journey to end his life in a duel, to become a noble warrior, and to pay tribute to his father.

