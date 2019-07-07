Menu
Vinland Saga poster
6.7 IMDb Rating: 8.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga (2019 - …)

Vinland Saga 18+
Production year 2019
Country Japan
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NHK
Runtime 24 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Over the course of a thousand years, the Vikings have made a name for themselves and earned a reputation as a powerful clan always ready to accept a challenge on the battlefield. Torfinn, the son of one of the greatest warriors among the Vikings, spends his youth on the battlefield, honing his combat skills and perfecting his abilities. The main character is consumed by a thirst for revenge. He dreams of finding those responsible for his father's death and exacting vengeance. Torfinn sets off on a journey to end his life in a duel, to become a noble warrior, and to pay tribute to his father.
Cast
Hiroki Yasumoto
Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Kensho Ono
Yûto Uemura
Ryôta Takeuchi
Naoya Uchida
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
8.8 IMDb
Seasons
Vinland Saga - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 24 episodes
 
Vinland Saga - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
