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Filmography
Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy
Date of Birth
31 March 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.2
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
(2019)
7.1
Family Movie
(2026)
7.1
My Little Pony: A New Generation
(2021)
Filmography
7.1
Family Movie
Family Movie
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2026, USA
6.8
The Naked Gun
The Naked Gun
Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Summer of 69
Summer of 69
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
5.4
A Family Affair
A Family Affair
Comedy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Players
Players
Comedy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
Comedy
2024, Great Britain / USA
6.7
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Cat Person
Cat Person
Drama, Thriller
2023, France / USA
Watch trailer
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