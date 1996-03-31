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Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy Liza Koshy
Kinoafisha Persons Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy

Date of Birth
31 March 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? 7.2
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? (2019)
Family Movie 7.1
Family Movie (2026)
My Little Pony: A New Generation 7.1
My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021)

Filmography

Family Movie 7.1
Family Movie Family Movie
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2026, USA
The Naked Gun 6.8
The Naked Gun The Naked Gun
Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Summer of 69 Summer of 69
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
A Family Affair 5.4
A Family Affair A Family Affair
Comedy, Romantic 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Players 5.6
Players Players
Comedy, Romantic 2024, USA
Watch trailer
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
My Ex-Friend's Wedding My Ex-Friend's Wedding
Comedy 2024, Great Britain / USA
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken 6.7
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Cat Person 6.2
Cat Person Cat Person
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Watch trailer
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