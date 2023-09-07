Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Cat Person. Trailer in russian
Cat Person. Trailer in russian
1
1
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 7 September 2023
Cat Person
– When Margot, a college sophomore, goes on a date with the older Robert, she finds that IRL Robert doesn’t live up to the Robert she has been flirting with over texts.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer
6.2
Cat Person
Drama, Thriller, 2023, France / USA
01:28
K sebe nezhno
trailer
02:25
Carevna-lyagushka 2
trailer
01:41
Stitches
trailer in russian
00:52
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
teaser
01:54
Moy drug
trailer
01:47
Tyoshcha 2
основной trailer
00:43
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
teaser-trailer
02:00
Marsupilami
trailer in russian
00:54
Malysh
trailer 2
02:27
Spasti bessmertnogo
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree