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Poster of Family Movie
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Family Movie
7.2

Family Movie

, 2026
Family Movie
USA / Comedy, Horror, Thriller
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Family Movie
7.2
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

The Smiths have gathered once again on their quaint family farm to make the latest in a string of low-budget horror movies. No, the movies aren't particularly "successful." Some might even call them "bad." But at least the family is together, and that's what matters to Jack and Ellen. Their adult children, on the other hand - Trent and Ula - are working up the courage to leave this particular family tradition behind. Simmering family dysfunction turns to pure chaos when a real dead body shows up on set. Can they come together to keep the movie on track, or will this be the Smith family's final act?

Cast

Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Sosie Bacon
Sosie Bacon
Travis Bacon
Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy
Jackie Earle Haley
Jackie Earle Haley
Scoot McNairy
Scoot McNairy
Andrea Savage
Andrea Savage
Austin Amelio
Austin Amelio
John Carroll Lynch
John Carroll Lynch
Nathaniel Woolsey
Richard Robichaux
Richard Robichaux
Ben Perkins
Director Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon
Writer Dan Beers
Composer Travis Bacon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 March 2026
Production 100 ZEROS, Filmopoly, Getaway Entertainment
Also known as
Family Movie, Семейное кино

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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