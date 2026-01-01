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Janicza Bravo
Janicza Bravo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Janicza Bravo
Janicza Bravo
Janicza Bravo
Date of Birth
25 February 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.4
The Bear
(2022)
8.3
Atlanta
(2016)
8.1
In Treatment
(2008)
Filmography
6.5
Is God Is
Is God Is
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Too Much
Comedy, Romantic,
2025, USA/Great Britain
5.3
The Listeners
Drama
2024, Great Britain
7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective
2023, USA
7.5
Kindred
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi,
2022, USA
8.4
The Bear
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
7.4
Them
Horror
2021, USA
7.6
Mrs. America
Drama,
2020, USA
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