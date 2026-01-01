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Janicza Bravo
Janicza Bravo Janicza Bravo
Kinoafisha Persons Janicza Bravo

Janicza Bravo

Janicza Bravo

Date of Birth
25 February 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Bear 8.4
The Bear (2022)
Atlanta 8.3
Atlanta (2016)
In Treatment 8.1
In Treatment (2008)

Filmography

Is God Is 6.5
Is God Is Is God Is
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Too Much 6.1
Too Much
Comedy, Romantic, 2025, USA/Great Britain
The Listeners 5.3
The Listeners
Drama 2024, Great Britain
Poker Face 7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective 2023, USA
Kindred 7.5
Kindred
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi, 2022, USA
The Bear 8.4
The Bear
Drama, Comedy 2022, USA
Them 7.4
Them
Horror 2021, USA
Mrs. America 7.6
Mrs. America
Drama, 2020, USA
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