"They" is a horror anthology series that follows in the tradition of popular films like "Us" and "Get Out". Each season is dedicated to exploring a different social issue that almost any American resident could face. In the first season, the Emory family becomes the center of the story as they have to endure racism from the local residents after moving to a new town. However, it's not just the neighbors who make it difficult for the newcomers to settle in peacefully: there is something lurking within the walls of their home, intent on causing them harm.

