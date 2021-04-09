Menu
Russian
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.5
Them (2021 - …)

Them 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 12 hours 54 minutes

TV series description

"They" is a horror anthology series that follows in the tradition of popular films like "Us" and "Get Out". Each season is dedicated to exploring a different social issue that almost any American resident could face. In the first season, the Emory family becomes the center of the story as they have to endure racism from the local residents after moving to a new town. However, it's not just the neighbors who make it difficult for the newcomers to settle in peacefully: there is something lurking within the walls of their home, intent on causing them harm.
Cast
Ryan Kwanten
Alison Pill
Christopher Heyerdahl
Liam McIntyre
Ashly Thomas
Deborah Ayorinde
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Them - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Them - Season 2 Season 2
2024, 8 episodes
 
