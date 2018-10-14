"Camping" is an American comedy series that airs on HBO. The premiere of the first episode took place in 2014. Despite its star-studded cast, the show was canceled after the first season. The story revolves around Walt, a 45-year-old head of the family, who decides to celebrate his birthday in the great outdoors with his loved ones and friends. However, things don't go exactly according to plan: the guests, who seem to have little knowledge of nature, cause a lot of trouble. Adding to the overall atmosphere is Walt himself, who is not at all keen on celebrating his birthday somewhere in the wilderness.

