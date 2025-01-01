Menu
Bella Ramsey
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bella Ramsey
Bella Ramsey
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bella Ramsey
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Duo
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
