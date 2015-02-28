"The Team" is a multi-part crime drama that tells the story of employees of an international police agency operating under the auspices of Europol. Typically, the main characters specialize in crimes committed in two or more countries. This can include drug trafficking, prostitution, or even illegal human trafficking. The European investigative group is led by talented Danish detective Harald Bjorn, who is assisted in his investigations by Belgian detective Alicia Verbeek and the superintendent of the Federal Criminal Police of Germany, Jackie Muller. Together, they confront the most scandalous and convoluted incidents ever to occur in Europe.

