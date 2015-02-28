Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Team

The Team (2015 - 2018)

The Team 18+
Production year 2015
Country Sweden
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel DR1
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Team" is a multi-part crime drama that tells the story of employees of an international police agency operating under the auspices of Europol. Typically, the main characters specialize in crimes committed in two or more countries. This can include drug trafficking, prostitution, or even illegal human trafficking. The European investigative group is led by talented Danish detective Harald Bjorn, who is assisted in his investigations by Belgian detective Alicia Verbeek and the superintendent of the Federal Criminal Police of Germany, Jackie Muller. Together, they confront the most scandalous and convoluted incidents ever to occur in Europe.
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
The Team - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 8 episodes
 
The Team - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 8 episodes
 
