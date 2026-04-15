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Kinoafisha Films Untitled Ocean's Prequel

Untitled Ocean's Prequel

, 2027
Untitled Ocean's Prequel
USA / Crime, Thriller
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Synopsis

Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents. And in 1962, they pull off an epic heist during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.

Cast

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro
Wagner Moura
Wagner Moura
Josh Gad
Josh Gad
George MacKay
George MacKay
Omar Sy
Omar Sy
Vicky Krieps
Vicky Krieps
Lauren Ridloff
Lauren Ridloff
Jack Holden
Director Bradley Cooper
Writer George Clayton Johnson, Jack Golden Russell, Carrie Solomon, Charles Randolo, Bradley Cooper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2027
World premiere 24 June 2027
Release date
24 June 2027 Brazil
24 June 2027 Germany
25 June 2027 USA
Production Everyman Pictures, LuckyChap, Village Roadshow Pictures
Also known as
Untitled Ocean's Prequel, Ocean's, Untitled Margot Robbie/Warner Bros

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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