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Untitled Ocean's Prequel
Untitled Ocean's Prequel
, 2027
Untitled Ocean's Prequel
USA / Crime, Thriller
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Synopsis
Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents. And in 1962, they pull off an epic heist during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.
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Cast
Margot Robbie
Bradley Cooper
Monica Barbaro
Wagner Moura
Josh Gad
George MacKay
Omar Sy
Vicky Krieps
Lauren Ridloff
Jack Holden
Director
Bradley Cooper
Writer
George Clayton Johnson
,
Jack Golden Russell
,
Carrie Solomon
,
Charles Randolo
,
Bradley Cooper
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2027
World premiere
24 June 2027
Release date
24 June 2027
Brazil
24 June 2027
Germany
25 June 2027
USA
Production
Everyman Pictures, LuckyChap, Village Roadshow Pictures
Also known as
Untitled Ocean's Prequel, Ocean's, Untitled Margot Robbie/Warner Bros
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Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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