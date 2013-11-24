Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Ratings
few votes
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Getting On
Getting On (2013 - 2015)
Getting On
18+
Comedy
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Total seasons
3 seasons
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
HBO
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
Cast
Cast
Laurie Metcalf
Brandon Fobbs
Mark Harelik
Ann Morgan Guilbert
Mel Rodriguez
Alex Borstein
Cast and Crew
TV series in
Collections
British TV Series
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.8
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2013,
6 episodes
Season 2
2014,
6 episodes
Season 3
2015,
6 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree