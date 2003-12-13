Menu
Maisy Stella
Maisy Stella
Maisy Stella
Maisy Stella
Maisy Stella
Date of Birth
13 December 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Nashville
(2012)
7.1
My Old Ass
(2024)
6.3
Saving My Tomorrow
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Family
Music
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2014
2012
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
6
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film
Flowervale Street
Detective, Thriller
2026, USA
7.1
My Old Ass
My Old Ass
Comedy
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties
Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties
Comedy, Music
2024, Canada
6.3
Saving My Tomorrow
Documentary, Family
2014, USA
7.6
Nashville
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2012, USA
Life Is Strange
Sci-Fi, Drama
, USA
