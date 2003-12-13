Maisy Stella

Menu
Date of Birth
13 December 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Nashville 7.6
Nashville (2012)
My Old Ass 7.1
My Old Ass (2024)
Saving My Tomorrow 6.3
Saving My Tomorrow (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film Flowervale Street
Detective, Thriller 2026, USA
My Old Ass 7.1
My Old Ass My Old Ass
Comedy 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties 6.2
Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties
Comedy, Music 2024, Canada
Saving My Tomorrow 6.3
Saving My Tomorrow
Documentary, Family 2014, USA
Nashville 7.6
Nashville
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2012, USA
Life Is Strange
Sci-Fi, Drama , USA
