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Poster of Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties
6.2

Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties

, 2024
Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties
Canada / Comedy, Music / 18+
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Poster of Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties
6.2
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Synopsis

Bubbles and his band, The Shitrockers, embark on a European rock tour and earn a spot opening for Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters. However, after traveling from Nova Scotia to Prague, they're kicked off the tour and must resort to busking to survive and find a way back home. Ricky and Julian must figure out how to make their dreams come true again — if that’s still possible.

Cast

Mike Smith
Bubbles
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
Robb Wells
Ricky
John Paul Tremblay
Julian
Patrick Roach
Randy
Ronnie Wood
Ronnie Wood
Tom Mayhue
Tom Mayhue
Brad Stella
Waylon
Zach Selwyn
Dwight
Peter Lesperance
Slug
Andy Gallant
Dale Murray
Director Charlie Lightening
Writer Mike Smith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 28 February 2026
Release date
28 February 2026 Poland
Worldwide Gross $223,675
Production BATS Film, Grand BATS
Also known as
Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties, Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Rockers Story, Stojąc na ramionach kociaków, Стоя на плечах у кошечек, Trailer Park Boys: Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 24 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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