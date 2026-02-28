Bubbles and his band, The Shitrockers, embark on a European rock tour and earn a spot opening for Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters. However, after traveling from Nova Scotia to Prague, they're kicked off the tour and must resort to busking to survive and find a way back home. Ricky and Julian must figure out how to make their dreams come true again — if that’s still possible.
Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties, Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Rockers Story, Stojąc na ramionach kociaków, Стоя на плечах у кошечек, Trailer Park Boys: Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties