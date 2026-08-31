Ibelin
USA / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
Follow the life of Mats Steen, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as he made his way and touched the hearts of many in the gaming world.
Cast
Director Morten Tyldum
Writer Kyle Killen, Ilaria Bernardini
Film details
Country USA
Production Einar Film, Emotion Pictures, Merit France
Also known as
Ibelin
Updated 31 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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