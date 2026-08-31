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Kinoafisha Films Ibelin

Ibelin

Ibelin
USA / Drama / 18+

Synopsis

Follow the life of Mats Steen, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as he made his way and touched the hearts of many in the gaming world.

Cast

Toni Collette
Toni Collette
Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Charlie Plummer
Charlie Plummer
Maisy Stella
Isabela Merced
Isabela Merced
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Kirby Howell-Baptiste
John Bradley
John Bradley
Ivanna Sakhno
Ivanna Sakhno
Ekow Quartey
Jax James
Director Morten Tyldum
Writer Kyle Killen, Ilaria Bernardini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Einar Film, Emotion Pictures, Merit France
Also known as
Ibelin

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 31 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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