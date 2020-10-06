"neXt" is an American science fiction mini-series about the confrontation between artificial intelligence and humans. Paul LeBlanc was one of the pioneers of Silicon Valley, starting work on creating machines with cognitive abilities surpassing those of humans. However, he became disillusioned with this idea and began avoiding technological advancements. He permanently locked away his creation on closed servers in the laboratory. But the AI manages to break free, putting the safety of the entire world at risk.

