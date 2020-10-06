Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Next (2020 - 2020)

neXt
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"neXt" is an American science fiction mini-series about the confrontation between artificial intelligence and humans. Paul LeBlanc was one of the pioneers of Silicon Valley, starting work on creating machines with cognitive abilities surpassing those of humans. However, he became disillusioned with this idea and began avoiding technological advancements. He permanently locked away his creation on closed servers in the laboratory. But the AI manages to break free, putting the safety of the entire world at risk.
Cast
Cast
John Slattery
John Slattery
Fernanda Andrade
Fernanda Andrade
Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley
Dann Fink
Elizabeth Cappuccino
Elizabeth Cappuccino
Jason Butler Harner
Jason Butler Harner
Cast and Crew
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
