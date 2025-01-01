Menu
Awards and nominations of Jenna Elfman

Jenna Elfman
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
