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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Massimiliano Rossi
Massimiliano Rossi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Massimiliano Rossi
Massimiliano Rossi
Massimiliano Rossi
Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.5
Gomorra: La serie
(2014)
7.1
The Kite
(2025)
6.8
Romulus
(2020)
Filmography
Portobello
Drama, Crime
2026, Italy
7.1
The Kite
Il nibbio
Drama
2025, Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.7
Comandante
Comandante
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Italy
5.4
Diabolik: Who Are You?
Diabolik: Chi sei?
Action, Crime, Detective
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
6.8
Romulus
Drama, History
2020, Italy
6.8
The Life Ahead
La vita davanti a sé / The Life Ahead
Drama
2020, Italy
6.5
Romulus & Remus: The First King
The First King / Il primo re
Drama, History
2019, Italy / Belgium
5.8
The Vice of Hope
Il vizio della speranza / The Vice of Hope
Drama
2018, Italy
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