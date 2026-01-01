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Massimiliano Rossi
Massimiliano Rossi Massimiliano Rossi
Kinoafisha Persons Massimiliano Rossi

Massimiliano Rossi

Massimiliano Rossi

Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Gomorra: La serie 8.5
Gomorra: La serie (2014)
The Kite 7.1
The Kite (2025)
Romulus 6.8
Romulus (2020)

Filmography

Portobello
Portobello
Drama, Crime 2026, Italy
The Kite 7.1
The Kite Il nibbio
Drama 2025, Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
Comandante 6.7
Comandante Comandante
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Italy
Diabolik: Who Are You? 5.4
Diabolik: Who Are You? Diabolik: Chi sei?
Action, Crime, Detective 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Romulus 6.8
Romulus
Drama, History 2020, Italy
The Life Ahead 6.8
The Life Ahead La vita davanti a sé / The Life Ahead
Drama 2020, Italy
Romulus & Remus: The First King 6.5
Romulus & Remus: The First King The First King / Il primo re
Drama, History 2019, Italy / Belgium
The Vice of Hope 5.8
The Vice of Hope Il vizio della speranza / The Vice of Hope
Drama 2018, Italy
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