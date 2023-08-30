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Poster of Comandante
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Comandante
6.7

Comandante

, 2023
Comandante
Italy / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Comandante
6.7

Synopsis

One dark night during the early phases of WWII, the Italian Royal Navy submarine Cappellini sinks an armed merchant ship sailing with lights out. At that moment, its commander Salvatore Todaro makes a decision that was destined to go down in history: to save the 26 shipwrecked Belgians who otherwise would have drowned in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and disembark them at the nearest safe harbor. To make room for them on board his submarine, he is forced to navigate on the surface of the water for three days, visible to the enemy forces and endangering his life and that of his men.

Cast

Pierfrancesco Favino
Pierfrancesco Favino
Salvatore Todaro
Johan Heldenbergh
Johan Heldenbergh
Georges Vogels
Massimiliano Rossi
Massimiliano Rossi
Vittorio Marcon
Silvia D'Amico
Silvia D'Amico
Rina Todaro
Lucas Tavernier
Paolo Bonacelli
Giorgio Cantarini
Giorgio Cantarini
Luca Chikovani
Leonardo Barletta
Johannes Wirix
Jacques Reclercq
Giuseppe Brunetti
Gigino Magnifico
Tim Daish
Ufficiale inglese
Arturo Muselli
Director Edoardo De Angelis
Writer Edoardo De Angelis, Sandro Veronesi
Composer Robert Del Naja, Euan Dickinson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 4 November 2023
World premiere 30 August 2023
Release date
31 October 2023 Italy 6+
5 July 2024 Japan
24 February 2024 Serbia
1 August 2024 South Korea 15
25 July 2024 Spain 12
Budget €15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,987,604
Production Indigo Film, O' Groove, Tramp Ltd.
Also known as
Comandante, Comandante - A parancsnok, Der Kommandant - Entscheidung im Atlantik, El buen italiano, Komandant, Komandor, The Commander, Κυβερνήτης, Капитанът, Команданте, 潜水艦コマンダンテ 誇り高き決断, The War Machine, فرمانده سالواتوره

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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