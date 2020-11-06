Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Romulus poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Romulus

Romulus (2020 - 2022)

Romulus 18+
Production year 2020
Country Italy
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Sky Atlantic
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Romulus" is a multi-part historical project created for Italian television. The series tells the story of the birth of the ancient city of Rome. The action takes place several centuries before the birth of Jesus Christ. Latin tribes live in constant conflict, facing the threat of hunger and disease. The main characters of the show are the heir to the tribe's leader, a slave, and a vestal virgin. Each of them has experienced something terrible in the past, and their internal traumas and fears greatly affect their perception of life and themselves.
Ромул - trailer сериала
Romulus  trailer сериала
Cast
Cast
Carla Cassola
Corrado Invernizzi
Emilio De Marchi
Francesco Di Napoli
Francesco Di Napoli
Marianna Fontana
Massimiliano Rossi
Massimiliano Rossi
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Romulus - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Romulus - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more