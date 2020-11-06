"Romulus" is a multi-part historical project created for Italian television. The series tells the story of the birth of the ancient city of Rome. The action takes place several centuries before the birth of Jesus Christ. Latin tribes live in constant conflict, facing the threat of hunger and disease. The main characters of the show are the heir to the tribe's leader, a slave, and a vestal virgin. Each of them has experienced something terrible in the past, and their internal traumas and fears greatly affect their perception of life and themselves.

