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Meera Syal
Meera Syal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meera Syal
Meera Syal
Meera Syal
Date of Birth
27 June 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.5
Behind the Beautiful Forevers
(2014)
8.3
Broadchurch
(2013)
8.2
Beautiful People
(2008)
Filmography
6.3
Flavia
Flavia
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2026, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.6
Tinsel Town
Tinsel Town
Comedy
2025, Great Britain
7.2
Mrs Sidhu Investigates
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2023, Great Britain
7.6
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy
2022, USA
5.5
Roar
Drama, Comedy,
2022, USA
7.5
The Devil's Hour
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
6.9
The Canterville Ghost
The Canterville Ghost
Animation, Comedy
2022, Canada / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.4
The Almond and the Seahorse
The Almond and the Seahorse
Drama
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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