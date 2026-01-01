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Meera Syal
Meera Syal Meera Syal
Kinoafisha Persons Meera Syal

Meera Syal

Meera Syal

Date of Birth
27 June 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Behind the Beautiful Forevers 8.5
Behind the Beautiful Forevers (2014)
Broadchurch 8.3
Broadchurch (2013)
Beautiful People 8.2
Beautiful People (2008)

Filmography

Flavia 6.3
Flavia Flavia
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2026, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tinsel Town 5.6
Tinsel Town Tinsel Town
Comedy 2025, Great Britain
Mrs Sidhu Investigates 7.2
Mrs Sidhu Investigates
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2023, Great Britain
The Sandman 7.6
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy 2022, USA
Roar 5.5
Roar
Drama, Comedy, 2022, USA
The Devil's Hour 7.5
The Devil's Hour
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
The Canterville Ghost 6.9
The Canterville Ghost The Canterville Ghost
Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Almond and the Seahorse 5.4
The Almond and the Seahorse The Almond and the Seahorse
Drama 2022, Great Britain
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