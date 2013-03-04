"Broadchurch" is a British detective mini-series produced by iTV. The story takes place in a provincial town where a brutal murder of a child occurs. The investigation is taken on by Sergeant Ellie, who has just returned from maternity leave, and Inspector Hardy, who has recently arrived in town and doesn't know anyone yet. It quickly becomes clear that the local residents are hiding millions of dark secrets. Several people, not just one, come under suspicion for the crime. But who among them is the real killer? The series captures the essence of the original Russian plot while maintaining a natural tone in English.

