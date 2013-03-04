Menu
8.7 IMDb Rating: 8.3
9 posters
Broadchurch (2013 - 2017)

Broadchurch 18+
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 18 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"Broadchurch" is a British detective mini-series produced by iTV. The story takes place in a provincial town where a brutal murder of a child occurs. The investigation is taken on by Sergeant Ellie, who has just returned from maternity leave, and Inspector Hardy, who has recently arrived in town and doesn't know anyone yet. It quickly becomes clear that the local residents are hiding millions of dark secrets. Several people, not just one, come under suspicion for the crime. But who among them is the real killer? The series captures the essence of the original Russian plot while maintaining a natural tone in English.
Chris Chibnall
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling Jocelyn Knight
David Bradley
David Bradley Jack Marshall
Jodie Whittaker
Jodie Whittaker Beth Latimer
Vicky McClure
Vicky McClure Karen White
David Tennant
David Tennant D.I. Alec Hardy
Series rating

8.7
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Broadchurch - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 8 episodes
 
Broadchurch - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 8 episodes
 
Broadchurch - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 8 episodes
 
Stills
