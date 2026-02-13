In this animated intergalactic adventure, the red Smeds and the blue Smoos must learn to overcome their differences and work together to find young Janet and Bill – who eloped to escape their families’ long standing rivalries.
ProductionMagic Light Pictures, BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Also known as
The Smeds and the Smoos, Les Tourouges et les Toubleus, Bill i Janet i altres cròniques marcianes, Bill y Janet y otras crónicas marcianas, Krinit ja Krunat, Na Stocan is na Stucan, På rymmen i rymden, Pnuud ja sniid, Gli Smei e gli Smufi