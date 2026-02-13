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Poster of Na Stocan is na Stucan
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Na Stocan is na Stucan
7.2

Na Stocan is na Stucan

, 2022
The Smeds and the Smoos
Germany / Animation, Family, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Na Stocan is na Stucan
7.2

Synopsis

In this animated intergalactic adventure, the red Smeds and the blue Smoos must learn to overcome their differences and work together to find young Janet and Bill – who eloped to escape their families’ long standing rivalries.

Cast

Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins
Narrator
Bill Bailey
Grandfather Smed
Ashna Rabheru
Janet
Adjoa Andoh
Adjoa Andoh
Grandmother Smoo
Daniel Ezra
Daniel Ezra
Bill
Meera Syal
Meera Syal
Aunt Smed
Rob Brydon
Rob Brydon
Uncle Smoo
Raphaella Crow
Young Smoo
Ashwin Sakthivel
Young Smed
David Holt
Additional Voices
Lizzie Waterworth
Director Samantha Cutler, Daniel Snaddon
Writer Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler, Julia Smuts Louw
Composer René Aubry
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Germany
Runtime 26 minutes
Production year 2022
Worldwide Gross $214,637
Production Magic Light Pictures, BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Also known as
The Smeds and the Smoos, Les Tourouges et les Toubleus, Bill i Janet i altres cròniques marcianes, Bill y Janet y otras crónicas marcianas, Krinit ja Krunat, Na Stocan is na Stucan, På rymmen i rymden, Pnuud ja sniid, Gli Smei e gli Smufi

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 13 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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