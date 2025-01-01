Menu
Awards and nominations of Lee Jeong-jae

Lee Jeong-jae
Cannes Film Festival 2022 Cannes Film Festival 2022
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
