Lee Jeong-jae
Awards and nominations of Lee Jeong-jae
Lee Jeong-jae
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
