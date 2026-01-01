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Shane Carruth
Shane Carruth Shane Carruth
Kinoafisha Persons Shane Carruth

Shane Carruth

Shane Carruth

Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Composer, Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Tales from the Loop 6.9
Tales from the Loop (2020)
Swiss Army Man 6.8
Swiss Army Man (2016)
Primer 6.8
Primer (2004)

Filmography

Tales from the Loop 6.9
Tales from the Loop
Drama, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
The Girlfriend Experience 6.7
The Girlfriend Experience
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2016, USA
Swiss Army Man 6.8
Swiss Army Man Swiss Army Man
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Upstream Color 6.6
Upstream Color Upstream Color
Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Primer 6.8
Primer Primer
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2004, USA
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