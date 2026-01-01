Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Shane Carruth
Shane Carruth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shane Carruth
Shane Carruth
Shane Carruth
Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Composer, Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
Tales from the Loop
(2020)
6.8
Swiss Army Man
(2016)
6.8
Primer
(2004)
Filmography
6.9
Tales from the Loop
Drama, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
6.7
The Girlfriend Experience
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2016, USA
6.8
Swiss Army Man
Swiss Army Man
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Upstream Color
Upstream Color
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Primer
Primer
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2004, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree